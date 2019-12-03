George Atkinson III, former NFL player, dies a year after twin brother’s suicide death

Former NFL running back George Atkinson III died a year after his twin brother died by suicide, Notre Dame football officials confirmed.

Atkinson was 27 years old. No cause of his death has been released. His brother Josh died on Dec. 25, 2018.

The twin brothers were sons of Super Bowl champion George Atkinson II. Starting in 2011, the brothers both played for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

FILE: Running back George Atkinson III #25 of the Cleveland Browns walks along the sideline during a game against the Baltimore Ravens on September 18, 2016 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Baltimore won 25-20. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamon Expand

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the late George Atkinson III,” Notre Dame Football tweeted on Tuesday.

George Atkinson III played for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders and the Cleveland Browns.

Advertisement

In October, George penned an open letter in The Unsealed, titled “How I Turned My Losses Into Lessons,” detailing his struggles with his brother’s death.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.