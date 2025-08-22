Generous FOX 26 viewers donate $7,000 to Fort Bend County Animal Shelter

The Brief Last week, Randy Hartley donated $1,000 to the Fort Bend County Animal Shelter, and said he would donate another $1,000 if others also donated. FOX 26 viewers rose to the challenge, donating $4,000. That prompted Hartley to donate an additional $2,000. "It's amazing, it's a God-send," said Shelter Director Rene Vasquez. "We've never seen this before."



Last week, Randy Hartley donated $1,000 to the Fort Bend County Animal Shelter, and said he would donate another $1,000 if others also donated.

Fort Bend County Shelter receives thousands of dollars in donations

What we know:

FOX 26 viewers rose to the challenge, donating $4,000. That prompted Hartley to donate an additional $2,000.

In just a nine-day period, the Fort Bend County Animal Shelter had $7,000 in donations.

What they're saying:

"It's amazing, it's a God-send," said Shelter Director Rene Vasquez. "We've never seen this before."

Hartley cites his love for animals as the motive behind his generosity.

"Hope to do it again," he said.

The shelter has some great dogs that have been there for a year or so and would make excellent pets.

