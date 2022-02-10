Gas leak prompts evacuations at Rice University

article

A gas leak prompted evacuations for some on Thursday at Rice University.

According to a post on the campus' social media, the gas leak is located on the northeast side of the campus near Duncan College and the new NSEB building.

School officials said a construction crew was working in the area and a gas line was penetrated.

As a result, school officials said six buildings have been evacuated. The Houston Fire Department and Centerpoint Energy officials arrived on the scene to contain the leak.

And as of 6:50 p.m., Rice officials said the leak was fixed and the buildings were safe to re-enter.