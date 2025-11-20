Gas giveaway, toy drive being hosted by Houston attorney for second year

The Brief Rodney Jones, founder and managing partner of the Rodney Jones Law Group PC, is hosting his 2nd Annual Gas Giveaway and Toy Drive. Free gas will be offered to people on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last and people can donate a new, unwrapped toys at the toy donation box on-site for children currently up for adoption. The event will be on Monday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. at Exxon on 5601 Southwest Freeway.



A Houston-based attorney is giving back for the holiday season to all ages through his 2nd Annual Gas Giveaway and Toy Drive!

Rodney Jones' 2nd Annual Gas Giveaway and Toy Drive

What we know:

Rodney Jones, the founder and managing partner of the Rodney Jones Law Group PC., a law firm in Houston, is set to host another gas giveaway and toy drive during the week of Thanksgiving.

The event will be happening at Exxon located at 5601 Southwest Freeway on Monday, Nov. 24., starting at 10 a.m.

Free gas will be offered to people on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. At the same time, participants can donate a new, unwrapped toy at the toy donation box that will be on-site to go to children currently up for adoption.

All toys will go to those kids who are looking for a loving home this holiday season.

If you plan to attend, you are asked to sign up to notify Rodney Jones Law Group PC that you will be attending. You can sign up here.

What we don't know:

It's uncertain how many people might show up to the giveaway.