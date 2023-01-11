You’re going out to eat anyway, it might as well be for a great cause!

It’s time to hit the island to enjoy the winter culinary tradition that gives you a chance to dine out for charity.

Galveston Restaurant Weeks is officially underway through February 5.

Head on out to the island where 40 restaurants are participating this year, offering a prefixed menu. No tickets or passes are required.

Two or three-course dinners will be priced between $20-$60, two-course lunches will be price $10-$30, and brunches will be price between $10-$40.

Restaurants will donate between $1-$5 to the charities selected this year, which include Galveston ISD Educational Foundation, Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County and Teen Center Health, INC.

