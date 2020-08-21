Galveston prepares for tropical storms amid COVID-19

All across our area, local officials are taking extra precautions with planning for the storms all while dealing with Coronavirus.

Being prepared for Hurricane season is almost second nature for not only the residents in Dickinson, but the entire county. But adding a global pandemic to that will bring new challenges.

Galveston County could be where the two storms being tracked make landfall. County officials have their work cut out for them handling storm preparations and COVID-19.

MORE TROPICAL UPDATES FROM FOX 26



Mark Henry, Galveston County Judge, tells FOX 26, “The pandemic puts a new wrinkle in that, so you made a plan without the pandemic most likely, so make sure that your plan includes someone who is willing to take you in for a couple of days, and isn’t concerned about, or maybe they do have concerns about PPE, so make sure that you have the plan, dry run with a pandemic in mind and your kit, dry run with the pandemic in mind.”



In addition to essential items, like water, food, and batteries, you want to add enough face masks, hand sanitizer, and gloves for your household. And start working on a plan in the event of a mandatory evacuation.

RELATED: CLICK HERE FOR YOUR HURRICANE QUICKLIST

The City of Galveston has already made the necessary adjustments.

Advertisement

Mark Morgan, Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Galveston, says “Our shelter situation that we have, we are going to have to have PPE on in that, and everybody is going to have to try to social distance as well as they can, if that is the case, if they have to evacuate. The difference would be the spacing, and then of course, you know, washing your hands constantly. Having the PPE and wearing it, and then just try to stay in your family group, and to social distance from others.”



Long-time residents of Dickinson have seen the worst of what the weather can bring, and with the storm expected to make landfall on the anniversary of Harvey, it’s hard to not worry.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

“It’s a little eerie for the most part. Just because of how everything was anticipated to hit during Harvey, so having it going on right now, and still dealing with all of this with the COVID, kind of puts a lot of added stress on you. So again, I’m just praying that it doesn’t come this way.” said Dana Winston.



County and city officials don’t anticipate any mandatory evacuations, but they want all residents to stay informed on official websites, or here with FOX 26.