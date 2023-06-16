The Galveston Municipal Police Association says a K-9 that was seriously injured during an operation with U.S. Marshals is said to be doing much better.

Officials said K-9 ‘Jorka’ is ‘making great progress.'

Authorities also thanked everyone for their continued prayers, and also thanked the caregivers at Westbury Animal Hospital for the love and care given to ‘Jorka.'

Officials also extended a huge thank you to the Houston Police Department for quickly and efficiently closing down the streets within minutes so ‘Jorka’ could land directly in front of the vet hospital for care.

Get well soon, ‘Jorka.'