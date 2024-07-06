The Galveston Police Department officer accused of attacking people, including teenagers, at an apartment pool has been placed on indefinite suspension, according to the police department.

Officer Jared Rivas was previously on paid administrative leave after allegedly assaulting people while off-duty and serving as a courtesy officer at the Island Bay Resort apartments on June 25.

According to department policy, courtesy officers must be easily identifiable by their attire, such as a uniform or a Galveston PD training polo shirt. However, Rivas was reportedly wearing a plain T-shirt, shorts, and Crocs during the incident, along with his badge and police radio.

A woman at the pool recorded video of Rivas allegedly confronting her family and another family, demanding they leave the pool area despite being guests of a resident. The person claimed Rivas was aggressive, cursed at the group, and escalated the situation by shoving her teenage son and daughter.

According to the Civil Service Statutes, indefinite suspension is equivalent to termination from the department.

Rivas alleged actions are still under investigation by the District Attorney and federal law enforcement.