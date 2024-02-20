A search is underway for a missing 15-year-old girl who is on vacation in Galveston, officials say.

Texas Center For the Missing issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert for Gabriella Faith Caito.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Gabriella Faith Caito (Photo: Texas Center for the Missing)

According to the alert, Gabriella was last seen around 4:02 a.m. Tuesday leaving the Dawn Condos in the 7000 block of Seawall Blvd.

Officials say she was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle leaving the condos.

She is on vacation with family friends and doesn’t know anyone in the Galveston area, officials say.

MORE NEWS: Amber Alert for missing 11-year-old Livingston girl

Gabriella is described as a white female with brown hair and blue or hazel eyes. She is 5’4" tall and weighs 130 pounds.

She was wearing an orange or bright pink hoodie sweater top and black basketball shorts. She has a Dexcom patch for glucose. She was also wearing a gold chain with a blue sand dollar medallion.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Galveston Police Department at (409)765-3762.