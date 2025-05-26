Galveston Island Beach Patrol warns of rip currents during Memorial Day

The Brief Interim Chief Lt. Austin Kirwin discusses beach conditions during Memorial Day. Lt. Kirwin shares safety tips on how to stay safe if you are caught by rip current. Lt. Kirwin shared the importance of following all beach safety guidelines.



On Memorial Day, many people are either planning to take a trip to Galveston or have made their way down to the island, but Galveston Island Beach Patrol has a warning about rip currents this Memorial Day.

Lt. Austin Kirwin with Galveston Island Beach Patrol says they are flying a red flag on the island because of a lot of wave action going on.

What they're saying:

Galveston Island Beach Patrol shares important information about rip current conditions during the holiday.

"So there are going to be very strong rip currents, Lt. Kirwin said, "So as you come down, and you look next to the beach, you notice there is a no swim sign. We call that our no-swim zone, and we want to make sure you stay far, far away from those areas."

Lt. Kirwin adds that when looking for a place to stop along the beach, keep your eyes open.

"The next thing we say is drive down the beach and figure out a good beach to go to, find one with a lifeguard on the stand. How you know a lifeguard is there is because you know the flag is raised above the tower with the logo flag, and the condition flag. Also swim within your ability," said Lt. Kirwin.

Why you should care:

Galveston Island Beach Patrol shares safety tips on how to stay safe if you find yourself caught in rip current.

Lt. Kirwin adds jetties are a primary location where rip currents form.

"So, as the water pushes against the jetty, it forms a current of water that acts like a rover that goes out to sea. So next to the jetty next to the piers, next to anything that sticks out in the water, they do pull you out to the water, and they do pull you out to sea," said Lt. Kirwin.

Lt. Kirwin said if you find yourself in the middle of a rip current it is important to remain calm, but also why it’s important to designate a water watcher when enjoying the beach with others.

"The current does not pull you under. A lot of people think it does. It only pulls you out to sea, so the best thing you can do is return to shore and remain calm is yell and scream for help. The biggest problem with rip currents is people begin to panic and once you panic you become more tired faster and that’s when things start to go bad," said Lt. Kirwin. "You should also designate a water watcher, so if you come down with six people, let five swim and let that sixth person sit there and watch the water and keep the extra eyes on those people."