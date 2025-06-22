Houston man dead after drowning in Galveston, says Beach Patrol

The Brief A 911 caller reportedly didn't see her husband after they went boogie boarding early Sunday. Officials say the victim was found, but was later pronounced deceased. Red flags are being flown in Galveston due to strong currents and rough waves.



A man has been pronounced deceased after drowning in Galveston, according to Beach Patrol.

Galveston, Texas drowning

What we know:

Galveston Police got a call at about 8:30 a.m. for a missing swimmer near 31st Street and Seawall Boulevard.

According to Galveston Beach Patrol, the caller said she and her husband were out boogie boarding. The couple was tired and decided to head back to shore, but the caller didn't see her husband.

First responders headed to the scene to search for the man. Shortly after 9 a.m., he was reportedly found near tower 24.

The man was brought back to shore, CPR was performed, and he was taken to an emergency room, but he was later pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified. Beach Patrol said he was a 55-year-old man from Houston.

It's not clear if the man was in a restricted area when he drowned. It's believed the strong currents drifted him to the area.

Red Flag Warning

Why you should care:

Galveston authorities are flying red flags for Sunday, June 22, due to rough waves and strong currents.

"On red flag days, do not go more than waist-deep in water," said Beach Patrol Lt. Austin Kirwin. "If you do hear a lifeguard whistle at you while you're out on the beach enjoying yourself, just stop, look at the lifeguard, and he'll point you in a safe direction. He's trying to keep you away from those dangerous area and away from rip currents."