A 38-year-old father drowned while swimming with his two sons on Tuesday afternoon in Galveston, authorities said.

According to Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis, the drowning happened at 2:10 p.m. at Beachside Village on the west end of Galveston Island.

Officials said the father's two sons had life jackets on and supported their dad back to shore.

The father was taken to UTMB Health Level 1 Trauma Center at John Healy Hospital.

The father was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Davis said this is the fourth drowning fatality in 2023 Galveston beaches.