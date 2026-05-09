'Law enforcement equipment' stolen in Texas City
TEXAS CITY, Texas - Three items were taken from a law enforcement vehicle in Texas City on Friday, and authorities are offering a cash reward for information.
Galveston County: Police equipment stolen
What we know:
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office says someone burglarized an unmarked law enforcement vehicle and stole the following items:
- 300 Blackout AR with a suppressor
- Sheriff's Office-issued ballistic vest
- Deputy's duty belt
Photos of items stolen from a law enforcement vehicle in Texas City, Texas (Photos courtesy of the Galveston County Sheriff's Office)
Crime scene investigators have reportedly found fingerprints from the vehicle, and a case is underway.
The sheriff's office is calling for the thief to "return them immediately."
What we don't know:
There is no information about any suspects.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call the Galveston County Sheriff's Office (409-766-2332, option 2) or the Texas City Police Department (409-948-2525).
Tips can also be sent anonymously to Galveston County Crime Stoppers. You can do so online at P3Tips.com or Galveston.CrimeStoppersWeb.com.
A social media from the sheriff's office says the following: "A reward of up to $5,000 will be paid for credible information leading to the recovery of the stolen law enforcement equipment or the arrest of those responsible."
The Source: Galveston County Sheriff's Office