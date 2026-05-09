'Law enforcement equipment' stolen in Texas City

The Brief A gun, a ballistic vest, and a deputy's duty belt were stolen from a law enforcement vehicle on Friday. Anyone with information can contact the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Texas City Police or Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for "credible information."



Three items were taken from a law enforcement vehicle in Texas City on Friday, and authorities are offering a cash reward for information.

Galveston County: Police equipment stolen

What we know:

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office says someone burglarized an unmarked law enforcement vehicle and stole the following items:

300 Blackout AR with a suppressor

Sheriff's Office-issued ballistic vest

Deputy's duty belt

Photos of items stolen from a law enforcement vehicle in Texas City, Texas (Photos courtesy of the Galveston County Sheriff's Office)

Crime scene investigators have reportedly found fingerprints from the vehicle, and a case is underway.

The sheriff's office is calling for the thief to "return them immediately."

What we don't know:

There is no information about any suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the Galveston County Sheriff's Office (409-766-2332, option 2) or the Texas City Police Department (409-948-2525).

Tips can also be sent anonymously to Galveston County Crime Stoppers. You can do so online at P3Tips.com or Galveston.CrimeStoppersWeb.com.

A social media from the sheriff's office says the following: "A reward of up to $5,000 will be paid for credible information leading to the recovery of the stolen law enforcement equipment or the arrest of those responsible."