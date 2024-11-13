Galveston County jury sentences Dickinson man to 27 years for murdering best friend over $40

A Galveston County jury has sentenced a man to 27 years behind bars after being found guilty in the 2022 shooting death of Dvonte Sutton.

The shooting occurred back on March 5, 2022.

Officials said officers arrived at a home in the Dickinson in response to a shooting.

An officer located a man, later identified as Sutton, with a gunshot wound to the neck.

According to the release, Sutton's high school sweetheart quickly identified the shooter as Sutton's childhood best friend, Jaron Morgan.

Officials stated that Morgan had fled the scene with his girlfriend, McKenzie Colonna-McBrayer.

At the same time, officials said they received a call from an eyewitness who saw the shooting and followed the vehicle driven by Morgan and described the locations of items as they were thrown from the vehicle.

Authorities stated those vehicles were recovered by K-9s and found to be gloves, a hoodie, and a gun used in the murder.

Galveston County Sheriff's Deputies quickly apprehended Morgan and Colonna-McBrayer.

The release stated that Morgan told officers he had gone to the scene to fight his best friend over $40 he though the victim had stolen and "disrepect."

Officers were later able to unravel that the pair had been together the night before and Sutton left when Morgan accused him of stealing $40 from his wallet.

It was later determined that Morgan called Sutton before arriving at Sutton's and his girlfriend's home.

Following a brief fight, officials said Morgan shot Sutton in his own driveway.

During the trial, officials said that Morgan's girlfriend, Colonna-McBrayer, was called to the stand, but refused to testify and was held in contempt by Judge Jeth Jones.

The jury deliberated for an hour and a half before returning a sentence of 27 years.