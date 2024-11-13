Suspect arrested in September Downtown Houston murder

article

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the September 26 murder of 23-year-old Sostenes Briones in Downtown Houston.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. at 1550 Leona Street.

Houston Police were called to a report of a dead person found at an apartment complex. When they arrived, they found Briones in the breezeway between the parking garage and an apartment building. Investigators say he had blunt force trauma to his torso.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

During the investigation, 21-year-old Enrique Malaquais Bonilla was identified as the suspect.

Bonilla was arrested Thursday and police say he admitted to his role in Briones' death.

A bond has not been set at this time.