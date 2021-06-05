Galveston County Judge dismisses case against Sarah Olson in the "interest of justice"

Sarah Olson, the mother of Samuel Olson, is no longer facing criminal charges in Galveston County in a case involving Dalton Olson, the boy's father.

Galveston County court records say on May 31, 2020, Sarah Olson "intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly cause bodily harm to Dalton Olson by hitting him with a vehicle."

This week, the Galveston County District Attorney's office filed a motion to dismiss the case in the "interest of justice."

On Friday, Judge Lonnie Cox granted the motion to dismiss the case.

Harris County court records show Sarah and Dalton have been in divorce proceedings since last year.

Dalton Olson's girlfriend, Theresa Balboa, was charged earlier this week in connection with the death of Samuel.

She was arrested in Jasper County where investigators say they found her in a motel room with a corpse believed to be that of Samuel Olson.

Balboa remains in the Harris County Jail. On Friday, her bond was set at $500,000. Her next court date is set for June 7.

