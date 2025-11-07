Galveston County crime: 18-year-old found guilty of killing his girlfriend's grandmother
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - A Galveston County jury has convicted a teen of capital murder.
18-year-old Uriah Urick was found guilty of killing his girlfriend's grandmother in Bacliff.
He received an automatic life sentence.
Prosecutors say the murder happened after Tara King argued with her grandmother because she didn't want to go to school.
King is also charged with capital murder.
