Galveston County: 18-year-old on trial for capital murder in death of girlfriend's grandmother

The Brief Uriah Urick and Tara King are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Tammy King in Bacliff. Investigators say Tammy King was shot, and her home appeared to have been ransacked. Urick's alleged drug dealer and a third suspect testified against him on Wednesday.



An 18-year-old is on trial for capital murder in the death of his girlfriend's grandmother in Galveston County.

Grandmother found shot to death in Bacliff

The backstory:

In February, deputies were called to do a welfare check on in Bacliff. They went to a home on 15th Street where they reportedly found Tammy King deceased.

Investigators were called to the home and they allegedly detected foul play.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office were initially looking for 18-year-old Uriah Urick and 17-year-old Tara King as "persons of interest" in this case.

They were later found and arrested in Laredo and charged with capital murder for the death of Tara King's grandmother. They’ve been held without bond in the Galveston County Jail since their arrests.

Featured article

Uriah Urick trial

What we know:

On Wednesday, a key witness, Urick’s alleged drug dealer, testified that Urick paid him $1,000 to give the couple a ride out of town after they became wanted for murder.

Investigators say back in February, Tammy King was found dead inside her Bacliff home. Her body was discovered covered with a sheet in her bedroom. The home appeared ransacked, with several guns missing and her purse emptied.

A medical examiner testified that King died from a gunshot wound to the head and ruled her death a homicide.

According to investigators, Tara King and her grandmother had an argument because Tara did not want to go to school.

After the shooting, authorities say Tara and Uriah cut and dyed their hair.

In court, jurors saw Walmart surveillance video that a detective said shows Tara buying hair dye with cash. The detective testified that Tara left the store with Christian Atkins, who allegedly offered the couple a place to stay after they asked for help on social media.

Investigators say evidence was later recovered at Atkins’ home.

Detective Brian Barnard, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, said, "There were several firearms, a pile of clothes, cut-off hair, and several boxes of hair dye."

Third Suspect Testifies

What they're saying:

A third suspect, Travis Hodge, was also arrested in the case.

Hodge is accused of driving the couple to Laredo to help them avoid law enforcement. He was charged with hindering apprehension, as well as gun and drug charges.

Hodge is currently in jail but agreed to testify for the state.

Featured article

Hodge shared details of his conversation with Uriah following the murder:

Travis Hodge said, "I asked him what was going on. He said he couldn’t really talk about it. I said, ‘What do you mean?’ and he said it was self-defense. I asked, ‘What was self-defense?,’ and he never answered. Then, he asked for a ride to Illinois. I told him I couldn’t take him that far, but I could take him to Mexico. He said he wanted to get to Canada, so I told him there was a border closer."

Hodge also testified that Uriah gave him two guns, and one of them was allegedly the murder weapon.