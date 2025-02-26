Galveston County: Man arrested, accused of helping teens charged in grandmother's death, GCSO says

article

The Brief Travis Hodge has been identified as the suspect who drove a teen couple who were running from authorities. Officials say Hodge was found on Wednesday with methamphetamine. Hodge allegedly confessed that Uriah Urick and Tara King gave him stolen firearms.



The Galveston County Sheriff's Office announced a third arrest in the murder of Tammy King. King's granddaughter, 17-year-old Tammy King, and her boyfriend, 18-year-old Uriah Urick, were the first two to be charged in this case.

Third arrest

What we know:

Travis Hodge, 35, has been identified as the suspect who allegedly drove Urick and King to Laredo while they were running from authorities. The teen couple were found and arrested in Laredo four days after King's grandmother, Tammy King, was found dead in her Bacliff home.

Detectives also believe Hodge possibly had the murder weapon that was used in King's death.

According to the sheriff's office, officials conducted a traffic stop on Hodge on Wednesday. During the stop, they say Hodge was "found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and plastic baggies consistent with distribution of methamphetamine."

Detectives interviewed Hodge, and he allegedly admitted that Urick and King gave him stolen firearms. Officials say two firearms, ammunition, and "additional evidence" were recovered from Hodge's storage shed.

In connection with Urick and King, Hodge was charged with Hindering Apprehension and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon. He has also been charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Officials say Hodge was not granted bond on any of his charges.

Teens charged with grandmother's death

The backstory:

On February 5, deputies were called to King's Bacliff home for a welfare check, but she was found dead inside her bedroom. Officials say King's home appeared to be ransacked, firearms were missing from the safes in her bedroom, and her purse was emptied.

Uriah Urick and Tara King were initially wanted as persons of interest in connection with King's death. They were arrested in Laredo on February 9 and have been charged with capital murder.

According to records, on the night of Feb. 4, a male witness stated he had been at King’s home with King, her granddaughter Tara King, and Tara King’s boyfriend "Percy" as the man knew him but was later learned to be Uriah Urick.

The next day, the witness said Tammy King and Tara King were arguing because Tara did not want to go to school.

Galveston County Medical Examiner determined King’s time of death to be in the early morning on Wednesday.

Dig deeper:

