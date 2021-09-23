Gabby Petito case: How to submit a tip to the FBI

As the manhunt continues for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of his former fiance Gabby Petito, officials have been fielding thousands of tips about possible sightings of Laundrie, for whom an arrest warrant was issued Thursday.

RELATED: Gabby Petito: Timeline of 22-year-old woman's disappearance, death

Amid the influx of information, the Federal Bureau of Investigation launched a specific web page that the public can utilize to send in tips on the Petito case: http://fbi.gov/petito. The FBI was particularly seeking any sightings of Petito and/or Laundrie by anyone who may have been camping in the areas of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming where Petito’s body was located and where her white Ford Transit van had been captured on video.

"Relevant information may be submitted to the FBI at http://tips.fbi.gov, 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171. Photos & videos may be uploaded to: http://fbi.gov/petito. #FBIDenver thanks the public for the valuable tips that have been submitted," the FBI wrote in a tweet Thursday.

The search for Laundrie has been underway for nearly a week with nothing found of note thus far in the Florida nature preserve that investigators have been combing for clues. Petito’s body was discovered near a camping area in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sunday, weeks after she was reported missing by her family on Sept. 11.

RELATED: Brian Laundrie arrest warrant cites 'unauthorized' debit card use after Gabby Petito death

The disappearance and death of Petito and the police hunt for Laundrie have generated a whirlwind of information online, with a multitude of armchair detectives sharing tips, possible sightings and theories by way of TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

While law enforcement has received no shortage of tips, some have turned out to be nothing but rumors and dead ends. North Port police spokesperson Joshua Taylor said none have so far panned out. He also batted down rumors that Laundrie had been captured Tuesday.

"These reports are unfortunately false. Please rest assured that when Brian is found, we will be more than happy to let everyone know," Taylor told The Associated press in an email.

The FBI is urging anyone who may have seen Laundrie and Petito in the Grand Teton area to submit a tip. The agency is also requesting any other tips nationally.

How to submit a tip to the FBI

The FBI has launched a website where anyone can submit images, videos, or other multimedia files they may have related to the disappearance of Petito and the possible whereabouts of Laundrie.

Tips can be submitted here.

"If you do not have an attachment but have information to provide, please submit it at tips.fbi.gov," the FBI said on its website. "Relevant information may be submitted to the FBI at http://tips.fbi.gov, 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171. Photos & videos may be uploaded to: http://fbi.gov/petito," the FBI wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding Petito’s disappearance and death or Laundrie’s whereabouts is asked to call the FBI national hotline at 1-800-225-5324 or submit tips to tips.fbi.gov.