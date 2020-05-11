Funeral services for HCSO Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski

Funeral services have been set for Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski, who passed away after a battle with COVID-19.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 14, at First Assembly of God in Humble (1915 FM 1960).

First Assembly of God in Humble will livestream the service. Click here.

A public visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with social distancing enforced. Services will be held at 11 a.m.

Admission into the sanctuary will be strictly limited to ensure proper social distancing.

Scholwinski served as a member of the Harris County Sheriff's Office for 26 years.

Scholwinski first tested positive for COVID-19 in March and spent several weeks in a hospital. He passed away on May 6.