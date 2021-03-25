Fulshear rallies around two of its police officers critically wounded in New Mexico plane crash

"Adam is just a good kind soul," said Fulshear Police Captain Mike McCoy.



Adam Schoof has been a Fulshear police officer for four years. He worked night shift patrol.



"He’s a pilot and he volunteers his time and money transporting people who can’t afford it to area hospitals in his plane," McCoy said.



After being with the Fulshear Police Department for a couple of years, Dillon Rice left for another job but came back as a reserve officer.



"He wants to continue to be part of this police department and continue to give back to this community," said McCoy.

The two friends were taking a trip to California when the plane Schoof was piloting went down.



"The plane had crashed into the side of a mountain. Miraculously, they lived," McCoy said.



"The trooper that was on the scene said it was amazing the plane survived the way it did, because normally when they make scenes like that the people don’t survive."



Both Schoof and Rice are now in critical condition in an El Paso hospital.



Their families, the Fulshear Police Chief and city manager are all there as well.



The Fulshear Police Foundation has created a website for donations.

"They are very active in the community helping out especially with kids and older people and they take care of us," said Tarren Johnson, manager of the Ace Hardware store in Fulshear.



Now that store is taking care of the critically injured officers.



"We are supporting our two officers by doing our round up," said Johnson. "If your total is 2.80, we round up 20 cents or to the next dollar. It usually goes to Texas Children’s Hospital, now we are doing that for the two officers."

If you'd like to donate to their relief, click here.