Frisco Memorial High School vandalism: Senior prank cancels classes, causes thousands of dollars in damage

Classes were canceled at Frisco’s Memorial High School Thursday and Friday after a senior prank got out of hand.

Frisco ISD said the original plan involved a small group of students and lots of Post-it notes. But what ended up happening caused a big mess and thousands of dollars in damage.

"A small group of students from Memorial High School was approved to use Post-it notes on the walls to decorate and place messages around the campus as part of their senior prank last night. Staff members were on-site to monitor students, but the situation devolved rapidly, and the Frisco Police and Fire Departments became involved. Students vandalized the campus to a point that classes are not able to be held at MHS for the remainder of the week," school administrators said in a letter to parents.

Video posted on social media shows paint on the walls and clouds of smoke from fire extinguishers that were set off throughout the campus.

Police and firefighters were called in to assist when things got out of control.

Parents like Teresa Mabrey woke up to videos and pictures showing the damage to the school circulating on social media.

"There's quite a bit of damage to the school. The school's going to have to be cleaned completely from top to bottom that has thousands of dollars worth of damages," she said.

Mabrey’s daughter did not participate, but we’re told the annual senior prank is typically harmless fun that is supervised by staff members. This year, it got out of hand.

"It was another level of embarrassment for me because I was expecting just to go to school the next day and sticky notes be everywhere," said student Katelynn Mabrey.

Because of the extent of the damage, including paint on the walls and fire extinguishers deployed, the district canceled classes for the last two days of school.

It’s an abrupt end to the class of 2022’s senior year.

"They canceled school because of everything that happened. And now, I don't get to see those teachers that were a big part of my life," Katelynn said. "And it's just it's not funny. It's not cool. It's just sad."

No one was injured.

"Damage is estimated in the thousands of dollars and includes paint on the walls, destruction of furniture, discharged fire extinguishers throughout campus and more. Every surface on the 300,000 sq. ft. campus must be cleaned, including the walls, ceilings and floors. Frisco ISD will hold the students responsible for costs associated with the clean up," administrators said.

Frisco ISD said it is working with police to identify the students involved. They could face possible criminal charges.

Graduation ceremonies are scheduled for Friday night. The district says that is still moving forward.

The school was closed Thursday and Friday because of air quality issues.

The district’s school year is set to end Friday.