A Friendswood man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash in La Marque back in January.

According to a release, 47-year-old Andrew Smiley of Friendswood is charged with accident involving death.

Police said on January 23 around 8 p.m., 62-year-old Jerry Humphrey, who was a pedestrian, was struck and killed on Highway 3 near Cedar Drive.

Authorities said Smiley fled the scene leaving Humphrey in the roadway.

Officials said Smiley was taken into custody on Monday in Galveston.

His bond has been set at $150,000.