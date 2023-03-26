Galveston police are looking for two people who allegedly stole medallions from a war memorial.

On Friday, Galveston Police Detectives shared through their Facebook, two people were seen reportedly stealing Military Branch medallions placed at the newly opened Korean War Memorial in the 300 block of 20th Strand near the American National building.

Photo courtesy of Galveston Police Detectives via Facebook

Police are asking for any help in identifying the man and woman seen in the surveillance photograph.

If anybody recognizes please call the Galveston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 409-765-3762.