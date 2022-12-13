

Friendswood police say human remains were found near the area where a man went missing over the weekend, but the identity of the person who was found dead has not yet been confirmed.

Officials say the remains were found by an officer around 9 p.m. Monday in a wooded area adjacent to the east end of Clearview Avenue. The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and will confirm the identity of the person who died.

Friendswood police said they were searching the area on Monday for missing 38-year-old Lester Mabry.

Mabry was last seen in the 100 block of Clearview Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said he told his family he was going for a walk but never returned home.

Mabry is new to the area, according to police. He was last seen wearing gray Puma shoes, blue jeans, and a gray hoodie.

Friendswood police and the Friendswood Volunteer Fire Department have been searching for Mabry since the weekend.

Police said Monday that they were using a drone, K-9 unit and boat to look along the Clear Creek waterway and the wooded area.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call FPD at (281)996-3300.