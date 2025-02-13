Friendswood authorities locate missing 10-year-old boy

UPDATE: The Friendswood Police Department has announced that 10-year-old Ridley McRae was located and has been reunited with his family.

The Friendswood Police Department need your help locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

What we know:

According to the Friendswood Police Department, 10-year-old Ridley McRae was last seen just before 4 p.m. Thursday getting off the bus at the intersection of Westwood Drive and Tanglewood Drive.

He was last seen wearing a camo t-shirt with blue lettering that says "Kentucky" and black sweatpants.

What you can do:

If you have any information on where Ridley is, you're asked to contact the Friendswood Police Department at (281) 996-3300.