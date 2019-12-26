Friends remember woman killed on her birthday as search continues for suspect

The last known photo of 46-year-old Carolee Taylor shows her in Christmas pajamas, smiling, and holding a pie with green lettering that reads "Happy Birthday Carolee".

“They do a big PJ party to celebrate Christmas Eve but then also to celebrate Carolee’s birthday so the family was there,” said Bridget Moore.

She was friends with Carolee for more than a decade. Bridget says Carolee always brightened someone’s day and loved sports, particularly, the Houston Astros and the University of Texas Longhorns.

“I’ll miss the talks and the laughs and her sport-loving, rodeo-loving, cook-off-loving [self]. I mean, literally, [she was] just always ready for a good time,” Bridget added.

Above all, Carolee loved her family and was most proud of her teenage daughter.

“They’ve lost literally the center of their universe,” Bridget said.

Carolee's ex-boyfriend is wanted for her murder. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Albert “Al” Simon, 52, forced his way into Carolee’s uncle’s Cypress home, pulled her out at gunpoint, and shot her multiple times. Simon fled in a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee with Texas plate number LYN 0345.

On Friday, beginning at 6 p.m., a candlight vigil for Carolee at Cleveland Park near downtown Houston. Anyone is welcome and The family has one special request -- for attendees to dress in Astros gear.

The Harris County District Clerk's Office shows two previous criminal cases against Simon. In 1993, he was charged with stalking. In 2018, he was arrested for DWI. However, this year the case was dismissed.

Anyone with information on Simon's whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers of Houston immediately by leaving a tip at 713-222-TIPS (8477).