Freezing temperatures expected to put hold on Houstonians' travel plans

The severe winter weather is expected to put a freeze on travel plans for the rest of the first week of February.

At the Bush Intercontinental Airport flight board the cancellations and delays have already started even as it was a very nice 70 degree Wednesday in Houston, but the temperature is expected to drop drastically by Thursday.

The airline travel alerts and advisories warning passengers of likely delays and cancelations are all over the place, putting plans to fly on hold for some who had hoped to take off from Houston.

"The fog was so heavy you couldn’t see," says delayed airline passenger Ralph Gibson. "It was very, very foggy."

However, it isn’t the fog causing delays and cancelations all across the country. Chicago's O’Hare International Airport tweeted even before Wednesday evening its airport had more than 660 flights canceled because of severe winter weather.

"When flights are canceled around the nation in other cities that also affects Houston," explains Houston Airport System Public Information Officer Augusto Bernal.

Even though Old Man Winter’s trip to the Houston area may not be too bad, because so many other cities are experiencing serious snow and ice, flights may not be able to take off to where passengers are scheduled to fly.

"I thought we were going to get stuck here because of the winter storm in Denver, but I’m just glad we’ll be able to get on the plane and be safe," says Mimi Jackson.

"They made us fly all the way over here from Miami now (we’re flying) back to Fort Lauderdale," adds delayed airline passenger Max Barroso. "That’s the only option they’re giving us, and we’re supposed to be in Louisiana."

"Airport traffic slows down under freezing temperatures," adds Bernal. "So for those passengers that have a trip planned it’s really important that they double-check with the airline, check the status of the flight before making the trip to the airport."

The airlines are warning the flight delays and cancelations could continue through Friday, so you certainly want to check with your airline before heading to the airport if you are scheduled to take a flight over the next few days.

Severe winter weather has already prompted Southwest Airlines to cancel most of its flights from Dallas Thursday.

