Residents prepare for freeze watch issued for Southeast Texas ahead of major temperature drop this weekend

A freeze watch has been issued throughout much of Southeast Texas for Sunday night and Monday morning.

At C&D Hardware & Gifts Friday, several people were buying covers for pipes, plants, and faucets to prepare for the cold temperatures.

"Everybody that has come in here today has bought pipe [covers]," said John Comlon from C&D. "I don’t expect problems, but people [could] have problems if their pipe is really exposed. If something is close to the house, and it’s just a couple of hours, I don’t see any problems."

"I’m buying winterization for pipes at a building we just purchased," said Brandon Hartenstein.

According to a spokesperson from the Texas Department of Transportation, they’re also monitoring the weather as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing. However, winter precipitation is not expected.

Using donations from the community, Houston police officers have spent the last few days delivering jackets to children in need.

"We know it’s going to get cold on Sunday," said HPD Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu. "We want to make sure they have them so they don’t go back to school sick. We want to make sure they’re prepared, warm, and able to learn."

Last February a historic winter storm knocked out power for roughly 4.5 million Texans and caused an estimated $300 billion in damage.

This weekend’s freeze is not expected to be anything like last February’s storm, but some are preparing for this season’s first taste of winter.

"I don’t think it’s going to be like last year," said Hartenstein. "It doesn’t mean in the next few months we won’t have a good freeze."

