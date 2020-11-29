Freeze Watch in effect for majority of FOX 26 viewing area

article

The National Weather Service in Houston has issued a freeze watch for most of the FOX 26 viewing area.



The following counties will be under the watch: Austin, Inland Brazoria, Brazos, Colorado, Fort Bend, Grimes, Inland Harris, Inland Jackson, Liberty, Inland Matagorda, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, Waller, Washington, and Wharton.

The watch will be in effect Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.



Freezing temperatures could be seen for as little as a brief period around dawn on the northern edges of the Houston metro and in the rural areas west of Houston. Farther north, freezing temperatures could persist for several hours through the night, according to the NWS.



Residents should take steps now to protect plants from the cold, protect water pipes, and bring any outdoor pets inside.



According to the FOX 26 Weather Team, high temperatures will remain in the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week.



