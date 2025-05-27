Freed sex offender with 10 felonies allegedly kidnaps woman after being freed from jail on low bond

The Brief Repeat offender Arcade Comeaux felonies are violent, including aggravated assault of a child. He was later charged with arson. Just 25 days after his low bond was set for the arson charge, he allegedly kidnapped a woman. A new law waiting to be signed by Governor Greg Abbott would ban low bonds for violent felonies.



Based on his criminal history, it wasn't a question of whether Arcade Comeaux get charged with another felony, but when.

His most recent criminal charge came after being free from jail for just 25 days.

The backstory:

Most of Comeaux's felonies are violent, including aggravated sexual assault of a child.

He must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

In April, he's charged with arson.

"Allegedly he tried to burn his own house down with himself in it," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Being a registered sex offender for life and having a history of committing violent crimes, you would think Comeaux would be jailed under a six-figure bond.

Magistrate/Hearing Officer Sharon Shue set Comeaux's bond at just $1,000.

25 days after his low bond was set, Comeaux kidnapped a woman, according to police.

Now, he is jailed with no bond set.

The governor is expected to sign a bill into law that come September would prohibit magistrates from setting bond amounts for violent felony charges.