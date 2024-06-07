Trill Burgers is celebrating a big anniversary, and they’re hosting a giveaway to celebrate.

Friday, June 7, marks one year since the opening of their brick-and-mortar location, and Trill Burgers will give away 607 OG Trill Burgers to commemorate it.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"It’s been a year of Trill Burgers right here at 3607 S Shepherd, and to celebrate you guys because you’re the ones who made this happen, we’re giving away 607 Trill Burgers," co-founder Bun B said. "Houston, we love you, we appreciate you, and we hope to see all you guys here for that free burger on June 7."

Credit: Dylan McEwan

The first 607 guests at the location at Shepherd Drive and Richmond Avenue will receive a complimentary OG Trill Burger. The double-patty smashburger features American cheese, Trill Sauce and pickles.

SUGGESTED: National Donut Day brings free doughnuts at Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' and more

The burgers will be given away on a first come, first served basis. There is a limit of one per person in line, and it is only available for to-go orders. No additional purchase is necessary.