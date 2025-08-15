The Brief Customers can get a free breakfast item at Houston-area Chick-fil-A restaurants on select Tuesdays. The deal is available on Aug. 19, Aug. 26, Sept. 2 and Sept. 9. A specific breakfast item will be available each Tuesday.



Chick-fil-A is offering Houston customers free breakfast for the next four Tuesdays.

Starting August 19, customers can get a specific free breakfast entrée each week.

Free Chick-fil-A breakfast on Tuesdays

Participating Chick-fil-As in the Houston area will offer the following entrees from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. while supplies last:

August 19: Chick-n-Minis (4ct)

August 26: Sausage Biscuit

September 2: Spicy Chicken Biscuit

September 9: Chicken Biscuit

(Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

How to get the deal

No purchase is necessary to score the deal, but there is a limit of one item per person.

Chick-fil-A says the free entrée item will be placed in the bag automatically, and customers should not add the item to their order. The offer is not valid with any other offer.