Free Chick-fil-A breakfast in Houston on Tuesdays: Dates, menu, how to get the deal
HOUSTON - Chick-fil-A is offering Houston customers free breakfast for the next four Tuesdays.
Starting August 19, customers can get a specific free breakfast entrée each week.
Free Chick-fil-A breakfast on Tuesdays
Participating Chick-fil-As in the Houston area will offer the following entrees from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. while supplies last:
- August 19: Chick-n-Minis (4ct)
- August 26: Sausage Biscuit
- September 2: Spicy Chicken Biscuit
- September 9: Chicken Biscuit
(Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
How to get the deal
No purchase is necessary to score the deal, but there is a limit of one item per person.
Chick-fil-A says the free entrée item will be placed in the bag automatically, and customers should not add the item to their order. The offer is not valid with any other offer.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Chick-fil-A.