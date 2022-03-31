Free 2-Day Street Chalk Fest taking place this weekend in downtown Houston

One of Houston’s favorite outdoor festivals is back.

Via Colori is an outdoor Family Friendly Street Painting Festival that has been showcasing chalk artists for more than 16 years.

Nearly 100 local artist of all ages and abilities, will create magic that will be a beautiful sight to see.

Via Colori means "color street" in Italian and it’s all about paying the streets with color.



After being held near City Hall since its inception, this will be their first year at their new location at Post HTX, located downtown at 1401 Franklin.

Food options will include the restaurants inside Post HTX and there will be live music on the lawn.

Admission to the event is free. The two day event happens April 2 & April 3.

For more information, click here.