FOX's 'Farmer Wants a Wife' experience at Houston Rodeo for the weekend

If you've been keeping up with Farmer Wants a Wife on FOX, you can experience the fun of the show in real life at the Rodeo!

During the last weekend of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 18 and 19, FOX will be hosting a Farmer Wants a Wife roping experience for guests to have some extra rodeo fun and laughs. The experience will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the gravel lot between the Astrodome and NRG Stadium.

A professional roper will be on site to help fans try out some roping trips and techniques, the press release says.

Guests can also take a photo in the back of a 1930s vintage pickup truck inspired by the show's key art. Unfortunately, no farmers are guaranteed.

The release says everyone will walk away with a prize and those who participate in the raffle have the chance to take home bigger prizes such as hats, Rodeo merchandise gift cards, and even tickets to the concerts those nights.

Brad Paisley will be in concert on March 18, while Luke Bryan will be closing out the Houston Rodeo in concert on March 19.