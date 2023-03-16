Tiny tots at Texas Children's Hospital NICU celebrate first rodeo with western-gear photoshoot

Are you ready for cuteness overload? Several tiny tots at Texas Children's Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit celebrated their first rodeo!

Before the rodeo rides out of town, the littlest of cowboys and cowgirls joined in on the fun by donning their very best western gear and cowboy hats for a memorable photoshoot.

According to a release, more than 1,800 infants are cared for each year in the Texas Children’s Newborn Center, making it one of the largest, most experienced NICUs in the country.