FOX 26 viewer donates $3,000 to Fort Bend Animal Shelter

The Brief Randy donated $3,000 to Fort Bend County Animal Services in honor of a senior cat that he adopted from the facility. The donation will go to the shelter's non-profit, Fort Bend Paws, which will in turn use the funds for needed supplies like medicine and other essentials for shelter animals that aren't routinely purchased with tax dollars.



A year ago, Randy Hartley was donating money to Fort Bend County Animal Services when an Orange tabby, named Garf, caught his eye.

Garf was 14-years-old.

What they're saying:

"I couldn't get him out of my mind. I came back the next day and adopted him," said Randy. "He was engaging and happy, then he got sick and passed away. It was so hard. I cried for a week. I loved that cat so much."

Randy donated $3,000 to Fort Bend County Animal Services in honor of Garf. He and shelter director Rene Vasquez are hoping more folks will consider adopting senior dogs and cats.

They are so grateful to have homes in their twilight years, they make great pets. It's also rewarding for the adopters.

The donation will go to the shelter's non-profit, Fort Bend Paws, which will in turn use the funds for needed supplies like medicine and other essentials for shelter animals that aren't routinely purchased with tax dollars.