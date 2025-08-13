FOX 26 viewer donates $1,000 to Fort Bend County Animal Shelter, says he'll donate more if others donate

The Brief Randy Hartley's generosity is known to FOX 26 viewers. Last May, he donated $6,000 to BARC. On Wednesday, he donated $1,000 to the Fort Bend County Animal Shelter. "We're going to challenge the generous citizens of Houston that if we can raise a thousand dollars or more, then I'll add an extra $1,000," Randy said.



The backstory:

In turn, the shelter waived adoption fees for Memorial Day weekend.

Last month, Randy donated $1,000 to a mother of three after thieves stole money from her SNAP card.

On Wednesday, he donated $1,000 to the Fort Bend County Animal Shelter.

The money will go towards medical needs and other supplies.

What they're saying:

"A generous donation like this, you stepping up and doing this for us, is amazing," said shelter director Rene Vasquez.

"We're going to challenge the generous citizens of Houston that if we can raise a thousand dollars or more, then I'll add an extra $1,000," Randy said.

"People can increase Randy's donation by small donations that add up to a thousand dollars. He's going to donate another grand. All you have to do is go to fortbendpaws.org, hit the link on top, give whatever you want to give, match his thousand and he'll give another thousand," Rene said.