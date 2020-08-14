FOX 26 report on 196 criminals fleeing area halfway house prompts talks between state, Crime Stoppers

Some of the 196 wanted felons have been missing from the Southeast Texas Transitional Center for many years.

"There were 89 so far in the first six months of 2020 that are right now wanted fugitives," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

The halfway house, formerly called the Reid Center, is one of only five halfway houses in Texas that will take sex offenders.

It's not a lockdown facility, but those paroled here must stay or become wanted.

RELATED: Almost 200 convicted felons wanted after leaving northeast side halfway house

"Basically, you have an entire town that has disappeared and nobody knew about it," said Kahan.

Until we made it public last week.

Advertisement

72 of the wanted criminals committed violent or sex crimes. They include 23 sex offenders, five convicted killers and three who are on parole for the rest of their lives.

Kahan says he's now in talks with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

"Let us profile them, let’s get the public involved, just like you would If somebody broke out of prison," the Crime Stoppers director said.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Kahan says the state's criminal justice system seems receptive to a partnership.

"It was your story that kind of kicked this off," Kahan said. "So, hats off to FOX26 for getting this kicked off."

