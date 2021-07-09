Video of man seen exposing himself at popular Houston park surprises some

FOX 26 is looking into a disturbing video posted to social media recently of a man exposing himself at a popular park.

The incident supposedly happened on the golf course at Hermann Park and shows a man masturbating.

The golf course tells FOX 26, they were unaware of the man at the time and urge visitors to immediately alert them, so park security can be called in.

Keonne McClain, with her daughter, Kaylyn, tells us she remembers a similar incident years back but has not experienced anything like that since.

"In my youth I have, but I had my aunt with me, who took care of the whole situation but not in my adulthood," said McClain.

FOX 26 reached out to the Parks and Recreation Department, they acknowledge they know of the incident but was not able to give comment or speak about standard security measures for city parks.

Park goers we spoke with say overall, they do feel safe.

"Usually if I’m here about six, I see a lot of HPD presence, so I feel that it’s relatively safe," said McClain.

Hector Rodriguez, who frequents the park, has seen the video and tells us he hopes the man is able to get some help.

"At first I’m not going to lie, I chuckled a little at first, because it’s random. But obviously when I saw It, I shook my head because people were laughing and this guy is not well."

FOX 26 has reached out to Parks and Recreation multiple times over several days, they tell us this is a criminal case and referred us to the Houston Police Department.

The department tells FOX 26, they are aware of the video.