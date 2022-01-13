FOX 26 Investigates: Dog trainer caught on camera slamming puppy to ground shattering its leg

A shocking video shows a Fort Bend County dog trainer slamming a puppy to the ground and allegedly shattering its leg.



An anonymous source tells this disturbing incident happened at TyCalK9 training facility in Arcola, Texas.

The source also says, the man was seen viciously slamming the puppy after he disobeyed a command, is the owner of the facility. We also learned the dog allegedly belonged to the owner, but he has since given it away.



The source says the puppy’s leg was completely shattered and had to be reconstructed by a veterinarian.



FOX 26 tried numerous ways to try and get in touch with the owner, but his listed number has been disconnected. The facility’s website, Instagram, and Facebook pages are all disabled and a Google search says the business is permanently closed.

However, when FOX stopped by the facility on Thursday evening, there were dogs outside the facility and numerous dogs could be heard barking from inside.



The Fort Bend County DA’s office sent the following statement: "The District Attorney’s Office is actively investigating an animal cruelty report regarding a video on social media depicting the alleged mistreatment of a dog in Fort Bend County. We cannot share the details as the investigation is ongoing, but we take these matters seriously and do not condone the mistreatment of animals in any regard. A thorough investigation by experienced animal cruelty investigators and prosecutors is underway."



We plan to follow this story closely, check back later for updates.

