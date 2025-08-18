FOX 26 anchor returns to Camp Periwinkle: A lifeline for childhood cancer families

Camp Periwinkle is a cherished retreat for children battling cancer at Texas Children's Hospital, along with their siblings, offering a week of fun, healing, and emotional support.

Many of these children go from feeling weak in a hospital bed to scaling rock walls, horseback riding, canoeing, swimming, and so much more.

It gets their minds off what they're going through, and the support from other patients makes them feel understood.

Camp Periwinkle transforming lives for 42 years

Timeline:

The camp takes place once a summer, providing a respite from the challenges of cancer treatment. There's also a family camp, held at other times of the year, where parents get to join their children to get support from other families and camp counselors.

The backstory:

Camp Periwinkle was founded by Dr Paul Gerson in 1983, when he set up the camp for them to feel like kids again. He was inspired by a similar camp that actor Paul Newman started. Camp Periwinkle was named by the mother of a patient, inspired by the periwinkle flower, which is used to make Vincristine, a common chemotherapy drug that helps save many children from cancer. The camp has deep roots in the community and has been a lifeline for many families.

What they're saying: "Some of these kids were so sick. There are several more that I would never have thought would survive to get to camp, and here they are doing everything, and it transforms all our lives every year," says Dr. ZoAnn Dreyer, Medical Director of the camp. She also works at Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center.

"It's so meaningful because everybody here is just so sweet and understanding, and I build great friendships," shares patient Dana Zamora, who celebrated her 16th birthday at camp.

"A big part of the magic of Camp Periwinkle is these counselors who were campers. They come back and give back," smiled the Executive Director Doug Suggitt

"I look at my campers and I just see so many patterns and things that I experienced myself. So, it's such a blessing to be able to give my insight and just realize that I'm so blessed to be alive now. I'm now able to give the campers guidance and that's part of volunteering out here, we're all changing lives, and it's so fulfilling," states Camp Counselor Caleb.

"These kids, they're getting to come out, and they're getting a sense of normalcy that other kids do with summer camps. I see the same strength in them I tried to muster up whenever I was that age and my brother was fighting cancer. They want to be there for their sibling and always put on a brave face for them," says Camp Counselor Zach.

Camp Periwinkle fosters supportive community

Why you should care:

Camp Periwinkle provides a unique opportunity for children battling cancer and their siblings to experience joy, friendship, and healing. It offers a break from the hospital environment and fosters a supportive community.

By the numbers:

Nearly 200 campers attended Camp Periwinkle this year, creating unforgettable experiences and forming lifelong friendships.

Big picture view:

Camp Periwinkle is more than just a camp. It's a community that supports children and families facing the toughest battles. It offers hope, healing, and a sense of belonging.

Local perspective:

The camp has touched many lives in the greater Houston area, with former campers returning as counselors and even pursuing careers in medicine to give back to the community. Many of the counselors and medical workers have been going back for decades.

What's next:

Camp Periwinkle is expanding to accommodate more families, ensuring that its legacy of love and healing continues to grow. It will be in two different locations in the Brenham area.

Dig deeper:

For more information: https://periwinklefoundation.org/programs/camps/camp-periwinkle