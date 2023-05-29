We are celebrating the successful career of our colleague José Griñan for the next month, before he retires on July 1. We are recognizing the impact he has made on many communities, especially ours in the Greater Houston area, through his impressive history in the news industry.

José joined our news team at KRIV-TV / FOX 26 in 1993. During that time, he has covered thousands of stories at the anchor desk and in the field.

SUGGESTED: FOX 26 Morning Anchor José Griñan announces his retirement

Before we all came to adore José's friendly and fun style on air, he began his career as a cinematographer, filming documentaries for the U.S. Army.

Then in 1975, his broadcast career at a TV station began with his first anchor position in El Paso.

It was a whirlwind climb to the top from there, from Tampa, Miami, New York, and back to Texas at FOX 4 in Dallas. Anchor Clarice Tinsley still works at FOX 4 and vividly remembers the "good ole days" with José.

"José is fantastic! First of all, a consummate professional and one of the nicest human beings you could ever find on the planet in a newsroom anywhere! I worked the night shift and Jose was with us and worked the day shift, so our paths really didn't cross that often, but what I did hear a lot was how nice he is, how kind he is, and I know personally how much journalism means to him. Every day he brought his A-game when he was with us, and I know that continued with you guys in Houston," says Clarice.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

She believes his history in the military was a strong start to his remarkable run in the media.

"Working in the Army, I think that also adds a very special degree to being a journalist. Whenever we can have veterans in the newsroom, I think that's always so special. So, I want to thank him for his service to our nation and I know that the training that he had in the Army also speaks to who he is as a journalist, and I think that means a great deal," states Clarice.

José has covered countless breaking news stories and was one of the first reporters on the scene of the Branch Davidians siege in Waco in the early 90s.

During Jose's time on air, he has shared the news desk with more than 30 anchors and dozens of reporters. Many share fond memories, like Ned Hibberd who started working at FOX before Jose came on board. He witnessed Jose become the first male anchor on the morning show in 1993, and then Jose ended up helping him as Ned transitioned to his first on air job.

MORE FROM HOUSTON'S MORNING SHOW

"Jose helped me with the universal problem of what to do with my hands when I'm talking, so he showed me like this and how to gesture like that, just do that and you'll be fine, and I did, and I was," says Ned.

Then Jose went a step further to help him!

"As a young reporter, I didn't have a whole lot of variety in my wardrobe and Jose had all these suits that he had used and would no longer fit, so he just gave them to me. They were tailored suits. Zegna, really good names, and he was just like, here you go. So a little alternation and I was wearing Jose's suits for the next couple of years," says Ned. A giving soul in many ways, all while providing vital information to his loyal viewers.

From breaking news to fun features, José has covered it all the past three decades in Houston.

"José, I wish you the very best in your next exciting chapter or chapters, because knowing you - it's going to be a plethora of just wonderful things. You've given so much to the people in the market in Houston and I know that love is going to stay with you forever and you, my friend, are forever going to stay with them forever. Congratulations, bravo! (blows kiss) Happy trails to you," says Clarice.

Happy trails to José and his voice will continue to reverberate in our hearts for years to come. I, Melissa Wilson, am José's longest running co-anchor, of 13 years.