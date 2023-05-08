"It's time for me to pass the baton." — José Griñan

On Monday, with co-workers gathered around the FOX 26 newsroom, FOX 26 Morning anchor José Griñan announced his retirement plans.

After 30 years of presenting morning news to Houston viewers, he will be leaving the FOX 26 anchor desk this summer. He will continue co-anchoring Houston's Morning Show with Melissa Wilson and anchoring FOX 26 News at Noon until the end of June 2023.

FOX 26 Anchor José Griñan

José Griñan joined KRIV-TV in August 1993 and has been an integral part of FOX 26 Morning News since its inception, and is currently the senior morning news anchor.

José's interest in broadcasting came while filming and helping to produce documentaries for the U.S. Army. Since being discharged from the Army, Jose's career has taken him to several major cities throughout the U.S. Before joining the Fox 26 News department in 1993, José worked in New York, Tampa, Miami, Los Angeles and Dallas. His career choice has allowed him to be an eyewitness to both triumph and tragedy. He covered the massacre at Luby's cafeteria in Killeen, TX. He saw civil disturbances firsthand in Miami, Los Angeles, and New York, as well as the tragic sewer explosion in Guadalajara, Mexico. He was one of the first reporters on the scene of the Branch Davidian siege in Waco, TX. Jose has chased hurricanes in the Caribbean and on the U.S. mainland, and of course has helped to keep Houstonians safe during multiple storms here in Houston, including our live week-long continuous coverage of Hurricane Harvey.

As many of these real-life dramas unfolded he was bringing live reports to his television viewers.

"I'm dedicated to my work . . . I love what I do . . . and I've always enjoyed doing it here at FOX 26." — José Griñan, FOX 26 News

Before joining KRIV, José anchored and reported at KDFW-TV in Dallas for 2 years. But his Texas roots go back even further. He began his broadcast career in 1975 as reporter and weekend anchor for KTSM AM-FM-TV in El Paso, TX.