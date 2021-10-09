Fort Hood looking for soldier missing since Oct. 7

Fort Hood is asking for the public's help in finding a soldier who has been missing since Oct. 7.

Pfc. Jennifer Sewell was last seen leaving her on-post barracks at around 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Her unit later reported that she failed to report to work and attempts from law enforcement, chain-of-command, and her family to contact her have been unsuccessful, say Fort Hood officials.

Sewell is described as a Black woman, 5'5" tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She does not own a vehicle, says Fort Hood.

The military post says that it appears Sewell left on her own accord for unknown reasons according to an initial investigation. Military officials are in contact with Sewell's unit, her family and close friends to ensure her health and safety.

Anyone with information related to Sewell's disappearance should contact the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170.

Law enforcement officials will protect the privacy of those who wish to remain anonymous to the degree allowable under law and hold information to the strictest confidence, says Fort Hood.

