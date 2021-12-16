LIST: School districts asking students to leave backpacks at home Friday amid nationwide social media threat

Several school districts are asking students to leave their backpacks at home on Friday a nationwide social media threat.

The following school districts are asking backpacks to remain home on Friday.

ALIEF ISD

The district is aware of Tik Tok messages circulating among students of a nationwide social media threat.



Although no threat has been made against any of our campuses, to be proactive, there will be increased police presence in and around campuses tomorrow.



Out of an abundance of caution, the district is asking all middle and high school students to leave their backpacks at home tomorrow (Friday, Dec. 17, 2021).

CHANNELVIEW ISD

We were made aware of an anonymous social media, specifically TikTok, threat that has been circulating among students nationwide. It’s important to know the threat is not against our campuses, but out of an abundance of caution, we have notified police. As a result of these threats, we are not allowing any student to bring a backpack to campus tomorrow.



Police and campus staff are currently investigating and have assigned extra officers to patrol our campuses as a precautionary measure. We take these threats very seriously as the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority.

FORT BEND ISD

Fort Bend ISD School officials says the move was "out of an abundance of caution" asking middle and high school students to comply.

In an announcement, school officials said, "We are taking this action in the wake of several social media sites challenging students nationwide to threaten their schools. This issue is far beyond just Fort Bend ISD."

The announcement goes on to say, "We want you to know that over the past several days our Fort Bend ISD police officers have investigated social media allegations and rumors that individuals would cause harm on our campuses. Our investigators have been very successful locating individuals responsible for the posts. Please know that consequences will be significant and will include any and all applicable criminal charges.

Please speak with your child about the importance of reporting information. Students should report anything they consider threatening or unsafe to a campus administrator, teacher, or trusted adult. Students, staff and our families can also submit information through the Fort Bend ISD Crime Stoppers program at (281) 491-TIPS, through the See Something, Share Something app, or by contacting the Fort Bend ISD Police Department directly at (281) 634-5500.

Thank you in advance for cooperating with tomorrow’s instructions to leave backpacks at home. For most, this is not a novel request since traditionally many secondary students have been previously directed to not bring backpacks to school on early dismissal Fridays before a holiday break."

KATY ISD

Dear Katy ISD Parents/Guardians and Staff,



School districts have recently been informed by law enforcement agencies of a trending Tik Tok challenge that encourages students to threaten gun violence on Friday, December 17.

While no Katy ISD campus or facility has received such a threat, I do want you to know that our campus administrators and Katy ISD Police are on alert and are actively monitoring social media and tips for any information that may relate to the challenge and our schools. Any student found to be engaged in such activity would face disciplinary consequences in accordance with state and local law enforcement and the Katy ISD Discipline Management and Student Code of Conduct.

To minimize disruptions to the instructional day, as well as any potential concerns about the Tik Tok posts, it is recommended that secondary (6th through 12th grade) students leave their backpacks at home tomorrow. Also, out of an abundance of caution, additional police officers have been assigned to patrol our junior high and high school campuses on Friday.



I appreciate your support and understanding, and look forward to a productive and safe school day tomorrow.



Ken Gregorski, Ed.D.

Superintendent

LAMAR CISD

Lamar CISD Parents,



I want to inform you that the District is aware of, and closely monitoring, several inappropriate social media challenges that have been "trending" nationwide.



These challenges encourage students to disregard safety measures and promote violence on campus. While there have been no threats made against any of our campuses, I want to remind our community that the safety of every student, staff member and guest is always our first priority.



As a proactive measure, Lamar CISD has decided to implement a No Backpack Policy for secondary students in grades 6-12 for Friday, December 17.



Please ensure that your student leaves their backpack at home.



If there is ever an emergency situation or a credible concern for student safety, parents will always be notified. Additionally, Lamar CISD takes all threats, even those meant in jest, seriously, and students who make these types of comments will receive appropriate disciplinary action.



Please remind your children that if they hear or see anything that could threaten the safety of our school community, to tell an adult as soon as possible—nothing is too small. As this semester comes to an end, I want to take a moment to remind our students of the importance of their actions and continuing to do the right thing. Here in Lamar CISD, we pride ourselves in believing that our students strive to make good decisions and I commend them for the leadership they display daily.



On behalf of all of us here in Lamar CISD, I would like to extend my appreciation for a great fall semester during these challenging times. Words cannot express my gratitude for your continued support and dedication towards our District.



If you have any questions regarding this or any other concerns in Lamar CISD, please email Communications@LCISD.org.



Wishing you and your family a warm holiday season,

Dr. Roosevelt Nivens

SPRING ISD

Law enforcement officials have made Spring ISD aware of a TikTok challenge trending nationwide that encourages students to threaten school gun violence tomorrow, Dec. 17. We are asking all Spring ISD middle school and high school students to leave backpacks at home tomorrow as a precautionary measure.

We are also asking that any of our students or parents who hear of threats being made to any of our campuses to please report them immediately to the Spring ISD Police Department at 281-891-6911 or SpringISD.org/Tips.

WALLER ISD

Waller ISD (WISD) is aware of several inappropriate social media challenges, especially on TikTok, that have been "trending" nationwide. These challenges encourage students to disregard safety measures and promote violence on campus.



No threat has been made against any of our campuses, however, as a proactive measure WISD is implementing a NO BACKPACK POLICY for Friday, Dec. 17 for all students in grades 6-12. Any student who attends Waller High School, Waller Junior High, or Schultz Junior High will not be allowed to carry a backpack to school tomorrow, Dec. 17, including on a WISD school bus.



The district is asking parents of secondary students to ensure backpacks are left at home and to talk with their child about the consequences of their actions. Please remind students that anything that could threaten the safety of our schools should be reported immediately to an administrator, law enforcement, or via Anonymous Alerts.



If you have any questions, please contact your child’s campus administrator.

