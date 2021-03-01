Fort Bend County residents can apply for new rental assistance program

article

Fort Bend County has launched a new emergency rental assistance program for residents who are unable to pay rent or utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will provide rent and/or utility assistance for up to twelve months, or until funds are exhausted.

According to the county, an "eligible household" is defined as a renter household in which at least one or more individuals meets the following criteria:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19; Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median.

Officials say priority will be given to eligible households in which an individual has been unemployed for the 90 days prior to application for assistance and households with income at or below 50 percent of the area median.

The portal for landlords opened on February 15, and the application for tenants opened on February 17.

Click here to complete the application online. If you are unable to enroll on the website, you may call the program call center at 281-238-CARE (281-238-2273)

For more information about the program and eligibility requirements, click here.

