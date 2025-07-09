Fort Bend County reports first West Nile Virus mosquito sample of 2025

The Brief Fort Bend County Health and Human Services has confirmed the first positive West Nile Virus mosquito sample in Fort Bend County for 2025. According to a release, the positive sample was collected from a mosquito trapping site inside the 77494 zip code. Officials said as a response to West Nile Virus being identified, officials are activating its response protocol for evening spray operations in the area where the positive mosquito sample was found and surrounding areas.



Fort Bend County Health and Human Services has confirmed the first positive West Nile Virus mosquito sample in Fort Bend County for 2025.

West Nile Virus: First mosquito sample for 2025 reported

What we know:

According to a release, the positive sample was collected from a mosquito trapping site inside the 77494 zip code.

Officials said as a response to West Nile Virus being identified, officials are activating its response protocol for evening spray operations in the area where the positive mosquito sample was found and surrounding areas.

Fort Bend County officials said there are currently no reported human cases of West Nile Virus.

Officials said to reduce the risk of disease transmission, spray operations will begin on the evening of July 9, 2025, at dusk and continue according to operating procedures, for three nights, as weather permits, with ongoing surveillance of the area until there are no confirmed positive mosquito samples.

"After the recent rains and warmer first months of the year, we are seeing an increase in mosquito populations. We remind our residents to enjoy the outdoors but remember to protect themselves and their families from diseases transmitted by mosquitoes," Dr. Gale-Lowe, Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Director and Local Health Authority said.

Dig deeper:

Mosquitos are present throughout the year; however, they are more prevalent during the warmer months, typically most active from June through October. Infected mosquitoes transmit West Nile after biting, and although 80% of people exposed to the virus do not get sick, the rest will develop symptoms like fever, nausea, headache, fatigue, and muscle and joint pain. Less than one percent of those exposed will suffer from West Nile neuroinvasive disease, which affects the nervous system and can cause disorientation, neck stiffness, tremors, paralysis, convulsions, and even death. If you think you have been infected with WNV, contact your healthcare provider.

KNOW THE 4-Ds OF MOSQUITO SAFETY

The best way to "Fight the Bite", is by following the 4-Ds of mosquito safety:

Dusk and Dawn Mosquito activity is heightened during these periods. Take the proper precautions of the other D’s when out and about.

Drain Flower pots, pet dishes, blocked gutters, or any containers that may hold standing water to prevent mosquito breeding grounds. Treat any water that cannot be drained.

Dress In long sleeves and pants when outdoors to minimize exposed skin.

Defend by using an EPA-approved insect repellent to protect yourself from mosquito bites.