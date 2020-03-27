Fort Bend County reports first COVID-19 death

article

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services is announcing the first COVID-19 related death in Fort Bend County.

The resident was a woman in her 70s with significant pre-existing medical conditions. She was hospitalized briefly prior to passing away and her physicians agree that COVID-19 was a contributory factor in her death. She died at a local hospital late Wednesday, March 25.

The department received test results today confirming the woman as a COVID-19 case.

“The hearts and prayers of Fort Bend County are with the patient’s family in these trying times,” said KP George, Fort Bend County Judge and Director of Homeland Security & Emergency Management. “As a community, we must come together to follow the CDC Guidelines and the Fort Bend County ‘Stay Home to Save Lives’ Order to slow the spread of this unprecedented global pandemic.”

COVID-19 has been identified in our communities, and likely above the number of cases we already know. Most people infected by the virus suffer mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover.

“This is a tragic and sad outcome for this family and our community. Today we face a historic public health event affecting not only Fort Bend County but communities around the globe,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Minter, Local Health Authority and Director of Fort Bend County Health & Human Services. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the patient’s family and friends.”

